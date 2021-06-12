Shots fired outside nightclub leaving one man dead

HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday night in Harvey.

Outside a nightclub in the 3700 block of Westbank and Expressway JPSO responded to a report involving gunshots.

Around 11:00pm officers were on the scene and discovered a man with multiple gunshot injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There is no suspect or motive at the time.

We will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.