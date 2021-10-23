Sheriff reports inmate death at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the death of an inmate that occurred on Friday night at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

A media release sent by Sheriff Joseph Lopinto’s office states that emergency medical services (EMS) were called at approximately 8:20 p.m. after correctional center deputies found two male prisoners unresponsive in their respective housing units.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, however one of the men was pronounced dead while the other regained consciousness and is currently being treated.

Cause of death has yet to be determined, but according to the JPSO report, foul play is not currently suspected.

The Identity of the deceased inmate is currently being withheld until the notification of next of kin.