NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Law enforcement in Jefferson Parish began investigating a two-alarm at a residence in Gretna on Friday morning.

WGNO news crews were on the scene and observed several firefighters and first responders in front of a home on Lynnmeade Drive. WGNO reporter Amy Russo says that JPSO Sheriff Joseph Lopinto is on the scene as well.

A family member told WGNO that some of his relatives who live in the home were taken to the hospital. This is an active investigation. WGNO will keep this story updated as new information becomes available.