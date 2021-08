JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish announced that the right eastbound lane of West Esplanade Avenue between Clearview Parkway and Hudson Street will be closed on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. – weather permitting.

Motorists will be allowed to merge into the left lane for travel.

According to a Jefferson Parish report, the closure is necessary to repair the right lane of W. Esplanade at a cost of $33,510.