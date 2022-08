KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Monday morning, the Kenner Police Department began investigating a crash on I-10. According to police, a school bus was among four vehicles involved in the incident.

Police say that there were no passengers on the school bus at the time of the crash. Only one minor injury was reported from a driver in one of the other vehicles.

Kenner police reported that the school bus driver was cited for following too closely. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.