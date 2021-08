JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish announced it will close the northbound right-hand lane of Terry Parkway on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. – weather permitting.

According to the announcement, traffic will be diverted to the left-hand lane as the parish repairs a defective sewer house connection.

Jefferson Parish says the cost of the repair is $9,000.