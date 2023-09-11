JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish School District has launched a new initiative to bring retired teachers back to the classroom.

The program will offer them part-time work in grades four through 12.

The goal is to help fill staffing gaps in critical shortage areas. As of Monday, Sept. 11, Jefferson Parish School officials say there are over 100 open teaching positions.

Adjunct teachers will cover those vacant positions until a permanent teacher is hired.

To apply, visit the Jefferson Parish Schools website.

