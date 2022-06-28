JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO)— A Jefferson Parish deputy is recovering in the hospital after an encounter with a suspected shoplifter Tuesday evening led to shots fired and a foot being run over.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that shortly after 8:00, the deputy, whose name was not given, was called to the Walgreens in the 4300 block of Jefferson Highway.

According to employees, they had seen what detectives say was a ‘habitual shoplifter’ inside the store.

When the deputy arrived, he boxed in the suspect’s car with his patrol unit, however, the suspect reportedly tried to drive away. Holding onto the suspect’s car, the deputy was then thrown into his own vehicle upon impact.

JPSO reports the suspect then drove over the deputy’s foot, which led to the deputy firing multiple shots at the driver. It was unclear if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

The deputy remained in the hospital through Tuesday evening where his medical condition was unclear.

Detectives continue to search for the suspects. Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact JPSO or Crimestoppers immediately.