KENNER, La. (WGNO) –– Jefferson Parish and City of Kenner officials gathered along the Pontchartrain lakefront to cut the ribbon on the Laketown Boat Launch Rehabilitation Project.

Officials said the project was more than just a facelift, it was a vital step in making the boat launch more accessible and safer for residents and first responders.

Councilman Dominick F. Impastato, III, said, “Local parks and recreational facilities serve a vital role in connecting people to the outdoors and physical activity, while also creating more equitable and sustainable communities.”

The rehabilitation work included the reconstruction of settled ramps and docks, the renovation of the existing public restrooms and the dredging of the boat launch channel.

Impastato added, “For years, we have heard nothing but complaints about the disrepair and almost the inability to even operate out of this Williams Boulevard boat launch, which affected not just recreational fishermen and boaters but also commercial fishermen and boaters.”

