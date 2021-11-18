Property firm breaks ground on new luxury apartments in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — New apartments are in the works at the former Clearview Shopping Center.

On Thursday, November 18, a groundbreaking ceremony was held new apartment complex that is part of a larger project at the location.

Atlanta-based real estate investment and property management firm, Audobon, says the 270-unit luxury apartments will be completed by the summer of 2023.

It’s all part of the mixed-use development called “Clearview City Center” that will include a hotel, green space for outdoor concerts, open-air restaurants, and office space.

“We’re bringing in ‘The Metro,’ 270 luxury-style apartment units, 5 stories with resort-style amenities,” explained Josh Boliing with Audobon. “We’re excited to bring a very special project, but also new energy to this area.”

Ochsner Health System announced plans to build a super clinic on site as well as in the vacant Sears building.