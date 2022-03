KENNER, La. (WGNO) — As severe weather continues to threaten Southeast Louisiana for the remainder of late afternoon and early evening on Tuesday, Kenner is already dealing with a loss of power before the strongest expected winds hit Jefferson Parish.

Entergy reported as many as 8,700 customers found themselves without electricity by 1 p.m.

The utility company assured WGNO that crews are working quickly to restore power within the hour.