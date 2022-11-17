Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police Department is searching for a man they say burglarized an apartment on Thursday (Nov.10).

A man was caught on camera forcing open the front door of an apartment in the 2000 block of Reverend Richard Wilson Boulevard. The resident was not home at the time, according to officers.

The man reportedly got away with a large-screen television.

Anyone having any information on the identity of or has seen the suspect, is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

