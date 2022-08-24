Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Monday night, the Kenner Police Department began investigating an attempted burglary at a home located in the 4300 block of Arizona Avenue. According to the Kenner PD, they received the call about the incident around 9:00 p.m.

Reports show that the victim told police she heard her backyard gate close and found a screen that had been removed from a back window in her home. Officers arrived on the scene and circled the area looking for any suspicious behavior.

Police located an individual walking in the 1700 block of Joe Yenni Boulevard with a backpack. Officers identified the individual to be 19-year-old, Alvin Carriere. Deputies found a handgun on Carriere’s waistband as they approached him. The suspect was taken into custody and police discovered what was inside Carriere’s backpack. Officers found a ski mask, rubber gloves, and a screwdriver with almost $2 thousand dollars in it.

The Kenner PD charged him for illegally carrying a weapon. The incident is still under investigation. anyone with any information on the incident can contact Kenner Police at (504)712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111.