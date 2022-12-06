METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson Parish man has pleaded guilty to charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

64-year-old Virgil Masey Wheeler III of Metairie, was originally sentenced to five years in prison, but he accepted a plea deal that downgraded two counts of sexual battery against a juvenile, to four counts of indecent behavior.

Wheeler is now sentenced to five years of active probation.

He is now required to register as a sex offender for 15 years and is not allowed to contact the victim for the rest of his life.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.