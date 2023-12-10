METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A new Planet Fitness location is opening in Metairie.

According to a release, the new location will open on Dec. 11, and include cardio machines, strength equipment, a cardio theatre with TVs, locker rooms with day lockers and showers, a “30-Minute Express Circuit” and a Black Card Spa.

Planet Fitness team members said the Black Card Spa will include HydroMassage loungers, tanning beds, massage chairs and wellness pods. To access the spa, guests must be PF Black Card members.

According to a release, Planet Fitness team members hosted a “sneak peek” event on Saturday, Dec. 9, ahead of the new location’s opening.

The new Planet Fitness location is located at 7000 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

