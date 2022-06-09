HARVEY, La. (WGNO)— Emergency crews in Harvey responded to a fire that left one person displaced Friday evening.

At 6:45, the Harvey Volunteer Fire Co. was dispatched to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Aberdeen Drive. Reports indicated the fire was in the attic.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof, along with people on top of the building working to extinguish the blaze.

An early investigation revealed workers were adding a roof on top of the current one when the fire started. The blaze then spread between the two roofs and led to a second alarm being sounded.

About a dozen firefighters worked for 30 minutes to control the fire, then spent another 90 minutes fully extinguishing the blaze.

Deputy Chief Richard Parker says no one was injured, however, one person was displaced due to the fire.

Investigators say the roof work started the blaze.