HARAHAN, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered with Son of a Saint to surprise 20 young men with a shopping spree.

The young men were presented with a $170 Academy gift card to shop at Academy Sports on 800 South Clearview Pkwy in Harahan.

Son of a Saint provides mentorship, education, recreation, camaraderie, cultural enrichment, and emotional support to more than 200 young men who do not have a father in their life.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.sonofasaint.org.