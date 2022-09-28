According to the Kenner PD, the incident happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police Department began investigating a traffic fatality early Wednesday morning. According to the Kenner PD, the incident happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard.

Through investigation, detectives determined that the incident took place in the 2800 block of Williams Boulevard northbound. Police have not released information on the identity of the person who was killed or how it happened. The driver in the incident remained on the scene.

Drivers in the area are urged to find an alternative route to avoid heavy traffic and lane closures.