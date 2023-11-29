MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Marrero on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

JPSO officials said a three-wheeled motorcycle was driving east on Lapalco Boulevard at Barataria Boulevard when the driver lost control and hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts