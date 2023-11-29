MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Marrero on Wednesday, Nov. 29.
JPSO officials said a three-wheeled motorcycle was driving east on Lapalco Boulevard at Barataria Boulevard when the driver lost control and hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.
