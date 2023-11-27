KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Federal authorities are investigating following an incident with a passenger at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner on Sunday, Nov. 26.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a passenger used a plane’s emergency exit to jump onto its wing.

The sheriff’s office reported the plane was in the skyway and not moving at the time of the incident.

The passenger was caught on the tarmac. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

JPSO reported that he hasn’t been criminally charged at this time, but that the case was handed over to federal authorities.

We commend our flight and ground crews for their swift action and apologize to our customers for their inconvenience. Southwest Airlines

