KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Traffic is backed up and down to one lane in Kenner on I-10 eastbound at Williams Blvd.

Total Traffic New Orleans says the cause is due to a disabled tractor-trailer blocking the interstate. Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area and to take Airline Highway as an alternate route from Laplace to Kenner.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show the slow-flowing traffic along with authorities on the scene attempting to remove the obstruction from the roadway.

This story will be updated with new information once the road has fully reopened and traffic is flowing again.

