KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of Airline Drive near the MSY International Airport due to a hazardous material incident.

Officials say the right lane of Airline Drive is closed until further notice after a manhole cover came out of position and a saddle tank on a tractor hit it.

According to the fire department, the impact caused the tank to rupture, spilling fuel onto the road.

Cleaning crews are on the scene attempting to clean up the spill.

