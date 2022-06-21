HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — In July, a documentary by filmmaker Royd Anderson, will be screened at two Jefferson Parish Libraries to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Pan Am Flight 759 crash.

Pan Am Flight 759 crashed less than one minute after it took off on a stormy afternoon from New Orleans International Airport on July 9, 1982, killing 154 people.

146 people were on board and eight people were on the ground.

Pan Am 759 was a regularly scheduled passenger flight from Miami to Las Vegas, with a stop in New Orleans.

The first screening will occur at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2750 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.

The second screening will occur at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 9, at East Bank Regional, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

For more information regarding this presentation, contact Chris Smith, Manager of Adult Programming for the library, at 504-889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.