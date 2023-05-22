MARRERO, La (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish residents now have another shot at receiving help with their utilities at an upcoming event.

On May 26, the Jefferson Community Action Program Department will hold a Low-Income Household Water Assistance outreach event at the R.B. Alexander Marrero Community Center. The event is open to only Jefferson Parish residents and organizers say it is limited to 150 clients.

Some households may qualify for water bill assistance that can equal a maximum benefit amount of $1,500 but only if they have not previously received LiHWAP benefits during the current allocation period.

JP residents looking for assistance with plans of attending the event are asked to being the following documents needed to process their applications:

Current Louisiana Driver’s License, Louisiana State Picture I.D. or Passport for ALL household members over 18 years

household members over 18 years Proof of Residence if I.D. does not show service address (current lease, utility bill issued within last 30 days or government document)

Social Security Cards for ALL members of the household or ITIN along with photo I.D. (card or government document)

members of the household or ITIN along with photo I.D. (card or government document) Currently active account for Jefferson Parish Water Department or Gretna Water Department ( NO final bills )

) Proof of income for ALL household members. Income may consist of one or more of the following: Current Social Security and/or SSI Award Letters ( 2023 ALL PAGES ) Bank statements may be used for SSA and/or SSI income ( dated within last 30 days ) Four (4) recent consecutive check stubs Current private pensions or government employee pensions (must show gross amount) Section 8/Subsidized Housing-Utility Allowance ( contract sheet and form 52667 ) Current copies of Unemployment Benefits, Workers Compensation Benefits, Alimony, Railroad Retirement, Veterans Benefits, or etc. A most recent copy of tax return and all schedules for self-employed Zero Income Form for anyone 18 years and older in the household without income

household members. Income may consist of or of the following:

The outreach event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1861 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072.

