KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The City of Kenner reported a broken water line on Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet sent out at 2:16 p.m. on the city’s official Twitter account, the Jefferson Parish Water Department is working on the line break located at 33rd Street and Arkansas Avenue.

The water will be off to accommodate the repairs in the 3200 and 3300 blocks of Arkansas for the next hour or two. — City of Kenner (@CityofKenner) October 23, 2021

