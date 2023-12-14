JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Ochsner Children’s Hospital will be moving into a new home thanks to a donation from New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson.

According to Ochsner Health, the hospital will be moved into a new five-story building next to Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans on Jefferson Highway.

The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital will be colorful and child friendly. The organization reports the new location will feature the following:

Each floor will be themed after an animal native to the Gulf South. There will be natural sunlight that enters through large windows.

The hospital will have open air patios, kitchens, lounges, family resource centers and private rooms.

The layout of the building will encourage a collaborative care approach.

Wayfinding will be colorful and imaginative.

There will also be a children’s-only emergency department with specialized care for babies who pose challenges due to their small size.

“Throughout the years, my husband Tom and I have been privileged to support Ochsner’s exceptional team of physicians and caregivers in their tireless mission to assist patients and families facing health challenges in our region. Together, we embark on a collective journey to forge a brighter, healthier future for the children of our city, state, and region. Ochsner has become a national healthcare leader and destination for patients seeking medical care in virtually every discipline. We should all be proud of the world-class facilities and world-class doctors at Ochsner,” said Gayle Benson.

The donation comes from the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation.

According to Ochsner Health, construction will begin in mid-2024 and the hospital is expected to open in late 2027.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts