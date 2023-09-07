GRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) — Organizers with Restore Grand Isle are on a mission to purchase and restore the old Oleander Hotel in Grand Isle.

The 29-room hotel was built in 1931 and featured a fine dining restaurant and screened porches facing the Gulf. The building was said to be an important fixture in the island’s history, bringing in tourists who could drive over the newly built bridge over the Caminada Pass.

“The old Oleander Hotel means a lot to the people of Grand Isle. I would love to see it saved and used for our residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle.

Restore Grand Isle organizers say with the support of the town, the efforts to save the hotel have already begun. The plan is to purchase and restore the building making it into a visitor’s center, museum and art collective.

“It would be a centerpiece of the town and would greatly help revitalize and boost our economy,” said Camardelle.

(Courtesy: Restore Grand Isle)

(Courtesy: Restore Grand Isle)

(Courtesy: Restore Grand Isle)

After the devastation of Hurricane Ida, members of the group have been working to restore the island to what it once was by planting trees and building a nursery and community garden.

“We have the support of local, parish and state leaders. Everyone is on board with saving the building, but now we have to raise the funds to purchase and restore this historic property,” said President of Restore Grand Isle Ronnie Sampey.

Island officials say they are asking for small donations to help reach their goal and restore Louisiana’s only inhabited barrier island.

Details on the project can be found on the Restore Grand Isle website.

