KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A new NOLA Baby Café is opening at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner.

According to officials with Ochsner Health, the café is designed to offer families a safe space for breastfeeding and support in “communities that have traditionally lacked breastfeeding role models, community and peer support and may have experienced cultural misconceptions.”

They said the café will be run by the H.E.R. Institute and is open on Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Ochsner Medical Center Creole Room.

The new space will give expecting parents, parents with children, families and caregivers resources about perinatal health, breastfeeding, child development and positive parenting practices.

Ochsner officials said access to the space and resources will be free.

“This partnership allows for parents and caregivers from the moment they learn of their pregnancy to have a supportive nurturing environment where they can build parenting competencies and feel supported in their decision to breastfeed all while fostering the development of their children’s cognitive, physical, social-emotional, and language skills,” said co-founder of NOLA Baby Café Portia Williams.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts