WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — A 94-year-old Jefferson Parish textile rental company is investing $15 million into the construction of a new commercial laundry facility in the parish.

Officials with Louisiana Economic Development said on Monday, Oct. 16, that textile company Loop Linen Service is moving to a new 55,000-square-foot commercial laundry facility.

The project is estimated to bring 48 new jobs to the southeast region while retaining all 125 current positions as the company transitions from its Westwego facility.

According to LED, Loop Linen Services has occupied the Westwego facility since 1931.

The new facility will be built at the intersection of U.S. 90 and Louisiana 18, with construction expected to start in 2025.

LED officials said Loop Linen Services was founded in 1929 as a dry cleaning and laundry business in Jefferson Parish and has since expanded.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts