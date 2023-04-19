JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — After word broke earlier this spring that multiple Jefferson Parish schools would be consolidated due to low enrollment, school officials have also released a new rezoning map for the shift of students.

On Tuesday, the JP school board released guidelines for the 2023-24 school year that determine where students will attend school based on where they live. This affects students who currently attend schools including Grace King, Helen Cox, and Gretna Middle School. However, the district says this could also impact students who attend a school that will not be consolidated.

The rezoning is part of the district’s 2023 Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan, which will build two new school campuses, consolidate seven schools, and relocate two schools.

Here are the zoning details:

Grace King High School students will move to Bonnabel High School or Riverdale High School

Gretna Middle School students move to Marrero Middle School or Livaudai Middle School

Helen Cox High School students will move to John Ehret High School or West Jefferson High School

Some John Ehret High School students will move to L.W. Higgins High School

Joshua Butler Elementary students will move to Isaac Joseph Elementary or Truman School

Some Isaac Joseph Elementary students will move to Judge Lionel Collins Elementary or Truman School

Mildred Harris Elementary students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary or Emmett Gilbert Elementary

Some Emmett Gilbert students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary

Washington Elementary students will move to Bunche Elementary

St. Ville Elementary students will move to Woodmere Elementary

Some Audubon Elementary students will move to A.C. Alexander Elementary

Some AC Alexander Elementary students will move to G.T. Woods Elementary

The consolidation plan will go into effect beginning next school year. See the full zoning maps by clicking here.

