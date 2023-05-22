METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish officials broke ground on the construction of two new drainage pump stations on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie on Monday, May 22.

Parish officials said the project includes the construction of two drainage pump stations along with subsurface drainage improvements. They expect the pumps to improve flood control near the 17th Street canal.

“We are excited to break ground on the two new Veterans pump stations, because it will move more water off the streets faster in this important business corridor. Improving our drainage is always my goal,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken.

The northern station will pump more than 35,000 gallons per minute, benefitting the area from Veterans Boulevard to Cherry Street between Aris Avenue and the 17th Street canal.

The southern station will pump more than 26,000 gallons per minute, benefiting the area from Veterans Boulevard to the Service Road between West William David Parkway and the 17th Street canal.

Parish officials said both stations will include the installation of a 48-inch subsurface drain line.

