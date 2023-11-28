KENNER, La. (WGNO) –– Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the $50.8 million taxiway extension project at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The Taxiway Golf extension was funded by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and is a collaboration between the city, the FAA and MSY. The project focuses on enhancing public safety, reducing conflicts and optimizing taxiway occupancy.

By extending Taxiway Golf 1,500 feet to the west, the need for aircraft to cross runways is minimized, resulting in increased safety and improved operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, the completion of the Taxiway Golf extension project is just one piece of the airport’s ambitious plans for the future. MSY is currently undergoing a comprehensive master planning process, which includes improvement projects for the next 20 years.

This strategy aims to determine future capacity needs, develop intermodal connections with the upcoming Baton Rouge to New Orleans passenger rail service, and revitalize the south campus.

