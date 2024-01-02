JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) –– The new year means a new garbage collection service for residents and businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte.

The existing ten-year garbage collection contract with Waste Connections ended at the start of 2024. The Jefferson Parish Council selected River Birch Renewable Energy LLC to replace it with a five-year contract.

Jefferson Parish Department of Environmental Affairs leaders said residents and business owners will notice few changes. Twice-weekly pickup will follow its usual schedule, although bagged materials will now be collected only once weekly and considered bulk waste.

This bulk waste service is exclusive to residential units and is capped at six cubic yards per week. Waste from commercial activities, including tree cutters, landscapers and general contractors, won’t be eligible for collection.

The parish is in the process of starting a recycling service with Ramelli Waste LLC, but councilmembers said there will be a brief pause on pickup. They ask residents and businesses to use their existing 18-gallon recycling bins until further notice and will not charge for curbside recycling until the service resumes.

For more details on the collection schedule and services, residents and businesses can visit the Jefferson Parish Environmental Affairs Department website or contact the department at (504)-731-4612.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts