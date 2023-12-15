KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Nearly 10,000 people were reported to be without power in Kenner and Metairie on Friday, Dec. 15.

According to Entergy’s power outage map, multiple outages are affecting a large portion of Kenner and some streets in west Metairie.

As of 2:33 p.m. on Friday, 9,849 customers are without power.

Power outages can be viewed on Entergy’s website.

