KENNER, La. (WGNO) — More than 900 customers are without power in Kenner on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

This comes after temperatures dropped to the high 20s and low 30s overnight. Most of the New Orleans Metro experienced a freeze.

Entergy’s outage map indicates that most of the outage is between Interstate 10, David Drive, West Napoleon Avenue and the airport.

It’s estimated that power will be restored by 4 p.m.

Warming shelters are available around the area for those who may need them.

