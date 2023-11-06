KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Powerlifting America is heading to Jefferson Parish for the 2024 High School National Championship.

The event will be held from April 19 through 21 in 2024 at the Hilton New Orleans Airport in Kenner.

The event is expected to be a “monumental occasion in the world of powerlifting.”

Powerlifting America is known to host six national championships that provide young powerlifters with opportunities to showcase their strength and dedication.

Participants will also hold the distinction of becoming an official qualifier for two International Powerlifting Federation events in Arizona and Malta.

“The Jefferson Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau is proud to work with the great planning team of the 2024 Powerlifting America High School Nationals coming to Kenner in April. This event brings in student-athletes and their families from all over the country. Jefferson Parish’s warm hospitality, local host organization, and hard-working hotel teams came together to bring this high-level event to our community,” said Vice President of Sales and CSO Angela Matherne.

Families are encouraged to attend.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories