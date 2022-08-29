According to the JPSO, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Destrehan Avenue and First Avenue.

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Harvey. According to the JPSO, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Destrehan Avenue and First Avenue.

Police responded to the location and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators discovered that the man was traveling south on Destrehan when he lost control and struck the guardrail.

Police have not released the identity of the man killed who was in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.