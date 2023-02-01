METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Monday evening in Metairie, according to deputies.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports, just after 4 p.m. A motorcyclist was traveling west in the center lane of Veterans Blvd. at the same time as a utility vehicle heading north on W. William David Pkwy.

As the vehicle crossed the westbound lane and into the intersection, the two collided. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital for treatment but the motorcyclist died from their injuries.

The conditions of the others have not been released. The identity of the deceased victim will be released after the family is notified.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.