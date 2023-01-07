WAGGAMAN, La. (WGNO)— A motorcyclist is dead after his bike collided with another vehicle on a Jefferson Parish highway, according to Louisiana State Troopers.

On Friday (Jan. 6) at about 10:45 p.m., 45-year-old Charles Hebert was heading west on his Harley-Davidson down LA 18 near Rusty Road, just behind a Chevy Suburban. Troopers say the truck was attempting a left turn when Hebert tried to pass on the left side and ran into its front.

Hebert was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but was ejected from the bike and suffered severe injuries, according to troopers. The driver of the Chevy was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

The two were taken to the hospital by EMS but Hebert later died from his injuries. Toxicology results are pending for samples taken from both drivers as the investigation is ongoing.

“Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death,” said Louisiana State Police Troop B.

