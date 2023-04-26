KENNER, La. (WGNO) —The City of Kenner officials unveiled a new website Wednesday (April 26) with the goal of making a better first impression for anyone visiting the site.

Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser says the city’s original website had not undergone a redesign or feature upgrade since its launching in August 2011. Officials say the innovative technology solution is vital to attracting new residents and businesses and with the new robust and polished the city has taken another step to make connecting with the city more user-friendly.

“A website is in many ways a first impression. It’s important that the initial impression of the City

of Kenner shows that our government is forward-thinking and innovative in our public information resources. The new capabilities, including those for mobile access, via the more modern site, are leaps and bounds from where we were. That’s why I’m proud to announce the launch of the city’s new website, as this is an update that was long overdue,” said Mayor Michael Glaser.

New primary features on the site will provide visitors with:

easy access to government documents (council agendas, bids, and contracts)

email notification alerts

ADA compliance verifications

enhanced security features

the capability to make payments online

the option to view the website in 32 different languages

“The city acknowledges that there are additional website updates that need to be made in order to utilize the website’s full capabilities and envision an “online city hall.” Users will continue to see interaction improvements over the next few months.”

Click here to access the newly remodeled website.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.