METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Members of the Archbishop Chapelle and Archbishop Rummel high school bands are set to march in the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Waikiki, Hawaii.

The theme of the 2023 parade is “remembering our past while celebrating that once bitter enemies can become friends and allies.”

Also featured in the commemoration of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack will be the WWII80 Pearl Harbor Massed Band and Choir during the official opening ceremony.

The parade will happen on Thursday, Dec. 7, and can be watched live on YouTube.

