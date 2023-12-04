METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans college football fans will be soon packing their bags and heading for the East Coast if they want to catch this season’s bowl games.

“Not the preferred location, but I’ll be supporting,” said Tulane student Anglo Orellana.

“I think it was a blessing because it’s driving distance. Now, maybe I can take my mom,” said Tulane student Basil Mustafa.

Tulane is set to take on Virginia Tech in Maryland on Dec. 27 in the Military Bowl, while LSU faces Wisconsin in Tampa Bay on Jan. 1 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

“I am going, and I’ll probably have a couple friends over because I live close to it,” said Tulane student Mekonnen.

Is it too late to book a getaway? Travel agent Melinda Bourgeois says not if you do it fast.

“I would definitely plan now. I wouldn’t wait. It’s going to sell out,” said Bourgeois. “Then, you will only have what’s available instead of having options. Right now, we still have nonstops.”

According to Bourgeois, a nonstop flight will be your best option during this time, as deals will be hard to come by. As of now, Southwest and American Airlines are offering non-stop trips for close to $500.

“Whenever you connect, you have a chance of a delay, and you have a chance of your luggage not making it to you because you have to change the planes,” said Bourgeois. “Then, you have to change planes, and go through the airports, and do all that kind of stuff. So, absolutely you’ll want to get on the nonstop.”

In just the past couple of years, American air travel has continued to surge at a record pace. This past Thanksgiving, TSA set new records, screening just over 2.9 million passengers by the end of the weekend.

“2019 was a boom year in travel, and most agencies grew between 30 and 50% in 2022, and then again in 2023. So, it’s just been crazy,” said Bourgeois.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts