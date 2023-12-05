METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It’s been pretty busy at Majoria Drugs as more and more people are making their way to the pharmacy, fighting respiratory illnesses such as the flu and coronavirus.

According to the CDC, Louisiana is seeing unusually high rates compared to other states.

“First of all, I’ve been seeing COVID ramp up, but just the normal regular seasonal flu, we’re seeing quite a bit of that. Statewide it’s high. We’re actually like number two in the country with flu cases being reported,” said pharmacist Brian Guidry.

With illnesses like these come several different symptoms that can often keep you feeling sick for days.

“Body aches, fevers, tiredness. Some people are showing nausea and then the respiratory infections. The headaches, the runny nose, sneezing, watery eyes, sore throat,” said Guidry.

With holiday celebrations just around the corner, Guidry believes these illnesses are here to stay as people get together more frequently.

“People are out mingling with a lot of other people. People who have these upper respiratory infections or flu and are not aware that they do. They’re out there and they’re spreading germs. People are coming across that in close tight situations,” said Guidry.

He says the earlier you get the flu shot, the better, as it gives your body time to let the vaccine do its job.

“You start to get some effect the day you get it, but it takes up to two weeks to get the full effect of it,” said Guidry.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts