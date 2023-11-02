METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left a man, a woman and their dog displaced in Metairie on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Assistant Fire Chief Tye Mire said firefighters responded to a call of a house fire in the 4200 block of Utopia Drive around 9:09 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters said they found a man, a woman and a dog outside of a home. There were no reported injuries.

The fire, which started in the front bedroom of the home and extended to the exterior, was brought under control by firefighters within 12 minutes.

Officials say the Red Cross was on the scene to assist the man and woman with aid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

