METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Paris Hatcher, a local entrepreneur, has always loved fashion but never would have expected to have her own clothing line. It took years of trying different careers to figure out what she really wanted to do. In 2011, Hatcher attempted to start her journey of becoming an owner of her own online fashion boutique, but different obstacles in her life made it difficult for her to stay consistent. “I got the idea in 2011, and at that time it’s been a lot of start and stops.”

It wasn’t until 2018 that Hatcher set her mind to follow through with investing in herself and in her dreams. It was a rough year for her. Her father passed away in 2018 from lung cancer. Hatcher said that she remembers telling her father prior to his passing that she wanted to own her online boutique. After telling him what she wanted to do, she said it pushed her to follow through with her idea.

“It really pushed me to continue to do it in his honor because that’s all you need, you need someone who believes in you and trusts your vision.”

Hatcher said that although her father didn’t understand the online business, he believed in her. “I just wanted to make him proud and I feel like I have accomplished that,” said Hatcher. Since then, her online boutique, “My Classy Closet” has grown and continues to grow.

Now that Hatcher feels successful in what she aimed to do, she said she wants to help people who need help with that extra push to start up their own businesses.

“I know what it means to be in your head, to overthink, I know what it means to look at other people online and see them excelling in something you know you can do but you really just have a blockage right now. I really wanted to produce something that has helped me for over a decade and share with people that this is what works, write in the vision and make it happen.”

That is why in addition to selling woman’s clothing and offering one on one coaching, Hatcher sells what she calls prayer journals.

She says it took a lot of patience to get to where she is today. “It may not happen at the time you wanted it to, but trust and believe and gave faith and do the work and know that it will happen,” said Hatcher.

Paris also said that she offers private shopping experiences. Anyone interested can contact her at classy@myclassycloset.com or direct message her on Instagram.