JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A parade will be held in celebration of Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 15 in Harvey.

Parish leaders announced the parade will line up at 8:45 a.m. in front of L.W. Higgins High School at 1701 Lapalco Blvd.

The march will begin at 10 a.m. The route will go down Lapalco Boulevard, Ames Boulevard and the Westbank Expressway. It will end at Johnny Jacobs Playground.

“We invite all residents of Jefferson Parish to join us as we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We are proud to host this very special event every year to honor Dr. King’s vision, legacy, ideologies and contributions to our great nation,” said Councilman Byron Lee.

The parade will be hosted by the parish’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Task Force Inc.

