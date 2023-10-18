MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish deputies are investigating the cause of a fire that happened at the Walmart store in Marrero on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The fire reportedly broke out around 11 p.m., which is when the store closes.

The store has been closed until further notice. No further details are available at this time.

Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

