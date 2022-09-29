GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — One man died after being shot in Jefferson Parish early Thursday morning. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the shooting in unincorporated Gretna around 12:40 a.m.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard. Shortly after arriving at the location, deputies say that they found a man inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The JPSO has not released the identity of the victim. Investigators are still trying to determine the motive and find out who the suspect(s) in the incident was. Anyone with information is asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at (504)364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.