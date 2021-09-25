Man shot to death in Harvey homicide, JPSO reports

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting death that occurred in Harvey on Saturday evening. According to a report released by Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies responded to a call in the 1600 block of Apache Drive shortly before 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, but eventually succumbed to his wounds.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

According to the homicide report, there is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.