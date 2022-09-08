MARRERO, La. (WGNO)— On Wednesday night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a homicide in Marrero. According to the JPSO, deputies were called to the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd around 11:30 p.m in response to a shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene they say they found a man inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the victim was shot outside the home prior to being moved inside. He was taken to the hospital to be treated but died after arriving.

The JPSO is still investigating the incident. There is no information on the suspect or motive. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.